Friday, August 12, 2022

Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday in New York with a motivating note to self: ‘Always love yourself’

As Sara Ali Khan turns 27 today, here's what her note to self said.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 12, 2022 12:34:00 pm
Sara Ali Khan-1200Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday in New York. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday in New York. The actor has been sharing some cool pictures from her time in the city that never sleeps.

Sara, on her birthday, penned a motivational note on Instagram and also shared a picture of herself standing on a treadmill. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul.”

Sara, who’s been vacationing in New York for over a week now, had earlier shared pictures and videos from her alma mater, Columbia University. She had written, “Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia.”

Sara has studied history and political science at Columbia University. In 2016, the actor finished her graduation ad decided to become an actor, for which she went through a drastic body transformation and embraced a healthy lifestyle.

Also read |‘At the moment, Sara’s goal is to be in the best shape for her body type’: Trainer Namrata Purohit

After her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan season 7, with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara has been travelling quite a bit. Before taking off to New York to celebrate her birthday, she visited Florence in Italy with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Gargh for a shoot.

The actor also spent a few days in London where she spent some quality time with her father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She is now working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxaman Utekar’a film with Vicky Kaushal.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:34:00 pm

Latest News 

More Entertainment
