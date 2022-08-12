Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday in New York with a motivating note to self: ‘Always love yourself’

August 12, 2022 12:34:00 pm
Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday in New York. The actor has been sharing some cool pictures from her time in the city that never sleeps.
Sara, on her birthday, penned a motivational note on Instagram and also shared a picture of herself standing on a treadmill. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul.”
Sara, who’s been vacationing in New York for over a week now, had earlier shared pictures and videos from her alma mater, Columbia University. She had written, “Looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Sara has studied history and political science at Columbia University. In 2016, the actor finished her graduation ad decided to become an actor, for which she went through a drastic body transformation and embraced a healthy lifestyle.
After her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan season 7, with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara has been travelling quite a bit. Before taking off to New York to celebrate her birthday, she visited Florence in Italy with her mother, actor Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Gargh for a shoot.
The actor also spent a few days in London where she spent some quality time with her father Saif Ali Khan, brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She is now working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxaman Utekar’a film with Vicky Kaushal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Jio announces new Rs 750 Independence Day special plan: Check benefits
Banda boat mishap: CM Yogi announces ex-gratia, search on for 17 missing
Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17: Here’s what we know
CUET UG 2022: Fresh admit cards to be issued on August 13 or 14, says NTA official
Fast fashion: why your online returns may end up in landfill – and what can be done about it
Taliban cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani killed in blast in Kabul, say officials
Noida Authority increases land rates by 20-30% across categories
Legends League Cricket dedicated to 75th year celebration of Indian Independence: Ravi Shastri
New Zealand rescuers tries to save 10 stranded dolphins
Independence Day: Delhi Police announce traffic restrictions around Red Fort, border closures
Students have understood JNU not a place for ‘anti-national’ activities, says chancellor V K Saraswat
Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears