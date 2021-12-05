Sara Ali Khan admits she isn’t ‘best friends’ with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, but they bonded as ‘young, ambitious girls’

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor began their careers at almost the same time, and so, fans tend to compare them to each other. Speaking about this at an event, Sara emphatically spoke about the bonds she shares with Janhvi and Ananya, saying that they are comfortable ‘in their own skin’.

At Agenda AajTak, Sara said, “We are very different from each other and we are comfortable in our own skin. We are not best friends and we all have a different set of friends. But we connected in the past two years. As young ambitious girls who are starting their career, to lose two years to Covid, that brought us close, This thing even my mom won’t understand. Words like competition and contemporaries are used by others, they are not for me.” Janhvi and Sara often post videos of their workouts together. Recently, Janhvi and Sara took a trip to Kedarnath, and shared photos on their social media handles. Yesterday, they went on a Dilli Darshan, and shared photos of themselves eating kulfi.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor debuted in 2018, with Kedarnath and Dhadak, respectively. In 2019, Ananya debuted with the campus drama Student of the Year 2, with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Since then, the actors have received numerous offers from big production houses, and have worked with several Bollywood A-listers. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, while Janhvi has Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Takht in the pipeline. Ananya has Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan coming up.