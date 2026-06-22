Sara Ali Khan reunites Sharmila Tagore, Amrita Singh for rare family outing: ‘Legends’

Amrita Singh recently reunited with her former mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Their reunion was shared by Sara Ali Khan, who posted heartwarming pictures featuring the two celebrated actors together. Amrita was married to Saif Ali Khan; they have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara delighted fans by sharing a rare photograph featuring her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore and mother, Amrita Singh together. The picture, which quickly caught attention online, brought together two generations of acclaimed performers from Sara’s family.

Calling them the “best actors,” Sara expressed her admiration for both women, celebrating their immense contribution to Indian cinema.