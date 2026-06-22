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Sara Ali Khan reunites Sharmila Tagore, Amrita Singh for rare family outing: ‘Legends’
Amrita Singh reunited with her ex mother-in-law and actor Sharmila Tagore. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from their reunion.
Amrita Singh recently reunited with her former mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Their reunion was shared by Sara Ali Khan, who posted heartwarming pictures featuring the two celebrated actors together. Amrita was married to Saif Ali Khan; they have two children together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara delighted fans by sharing a rare photograph featuring her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore and mother, Amrita Singh together. The picture, which quickly caught attention online, brought together two generations of acclaimed performers from Sara’s family.
Calling them the “best actors,” Sara expressed her admiration for both women, celebrating their immense contribution to Indian cinema.
Sara Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into a cherished family moment by sharing photos from a special outing on Instagram. The actor posted a collage featuring two selfies taken inside an auditorium. In one picture, Sara flashed a bright smile as she posed with her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, while the other captured a warm moment with her mother, Amrita Singh.
Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, “Theatre time with my OG legends ❤️🎭🎭 Play toh accha tha but best actors toh mere bagal mein hi hai (The play was good, but the best actors are sitting right next to me) 💁🏻♀️😅🧿.”
The photo was widely appreciated by fans, who were delighted to see Sharmila Tagore and Amrita Singh in the same frame. Sara, who often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, has frequently spoken about the influence both women have had on her life and career.
About Amrita and Saif Ali Khan’s marriage
Amrita Singh was married to actor Saif Ali Khan, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The couple tied the knot in 1991 after a whirlwind romance, despite a significant age difference and contrasting stages in their careers—Amrita was already a successful star, while Saif was yet to make his mark in Bollywood.
After spending over a decade together, Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Although they chose not to publicly discuss the details of their separation, both remained committed to raising their children.
Over the years, both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have spoken fondly about the unwavering support and affection they received from their parents despite the separation.
While Saif Ali Khan went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, Amrita Singh dedicated much of her time to raising her children and continued her journey in the entertainment industry.
Sara Ali Khan’s work front
Sara Ali Khan was most recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. She is now gearing up for her next release, Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film marks the fourth collaboration between the two banners after The Lunchbox, Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara in the lead, Udta Teer is slated to hit cinemas on September 11, 2026.
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