Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Every time I look at the stars, I know you’re here

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Monday penned an emotional note, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary. The actor, who made her debut opposite Sushant in the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath, posted an adorable still from the film’s shoot and wrote that the late star “gave her all that she has today.”

“Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda,” read Sara’s post.

Tributes from friends, colleagues and fans have been pouring in since morning to mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary. Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, who also helmed Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che! in 2013, took to Instagram to share a photo of the late actor.

“1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever,” the director wrote alongside the picture. Abhishek’s wife Pragya Kapoor also remembered Sushant as she shared an unseen video of the actor from the sets of Kedarnath. “Not a day goes by without thinking of you ❤️ #foreverinmyheart #sushantsinghrajput,” she wrote.