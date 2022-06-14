Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 2nd death anniversary: ‘So many firsts happened because of you’

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with 2018 release Kedarnath, which starred her with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died on June 14, 2020. On the second death anniversary of Sushant, Sara shared an unseen photo of herself with the actor and spoke about how she experienced many firsts with Sushant.

“From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever,” she wrote as the caption.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, who also launched Sushant Singh Rajput with 2013 release Kai Po Che, remembered the actor. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “2 years today brother, always in our hearts.”

Pragya Kapoor also shared an unseen picture featuring her with Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. She shared the post with a caption that read, “Miss you Sush ❤️ it doesn’t get easier…” Sushant’s friend Siddharth Gupta also remembered the actor. “Nothing is really lost as long as we remember it,” he wrote.

Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020. He passed away at the age of 34. His last featured in Dil Bechara (2020), which released posthumously on Disney+Hotstar.