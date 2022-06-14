scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 2nd death anniversary: ‘So many firsts happened because of you’

Sara Ali Khan shared a never-seen-before photo of Sushant Singh Rajput on her Instagram account to thank him for all the memories.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 3:28:43 pm
sushant singh rajput death anniversarySara Ali Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with 2018 release Kedarnath, which starred her with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died on June 14, 2020. On the second death anniversary of Sushant, Sara shared an unseen photo of herself with the actor and spoke about how she experienced many firsts with Sushant.

“From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever,” she wrote as the caption.

ALSO READ |Sushant Singh Rajput second death anniversary: A timeline of the case

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, who also launched Sushant Singh Rajput with 2013 release Kai Po Che, remembered the actor. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “2 years today brother, always in our hearts.”

Pragya Kapoor also shared an unseen picture featuring her with Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. She shared the post with a caption that read, “Miss you Sush ❤️ it doesn’t get easier…” Sushant’s friend Siddharth Gupta also remembered the actor. “Nothing is really lost as long as we remember it,” he wrote.

Best of Express Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...Premium
Reverence by followers of one religion for the sages and seers of another...
More Premium Stories >>
ALSO READ |Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary, shares unseen pics: ‘Miss you everyday’

Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020. He passed away at the age of 34. His last featured in Dil Bechara (2020), which released posthumously on Disney+Hotstar.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

disha patani 660
Disha Patani is unrecognisable in these throwback pics: Actor’s transformation over the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement