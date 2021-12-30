Sara Ali Khan relives moments from 2021 that made her ‘feel most alive’, watch video

Sara Ali Khan had an exciting 2021. On Thursday, she shared a video on social media which was a mix of photos and clips from her vacations this year. Along with the video, the Atrangi Re actor mentioned that all the moments in the video are the ones that made her feel ‘alive’.

The video shared by Sara features photos and clips from her Ladakh, Kashmir, and Maldives vacations. The video was set to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song “Toh Zinda Ho Tum”. “Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive♀♀,” Sara captioned the video.

In April, Sara Ali Khan enjoyed her time in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She then explored the scenic beauty of Ladakh in August this year along with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. A month later, she flew to Maldives to enjoy the sun, sand and the beach. She once again flew to Kashmir in September where she visited a shrine, gurudwara and temple.

Sara was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s Disney Plus Hotstar film Atrangi Re where she shared screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Talking about her experience of working on the film, she had said, “Working on it has been an outstanding experience. Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women. He is such a loving and compassionate filmmaker. There are emotions that he brings out in people that they didn’t know they had in the first place.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for next film in Madhya Pradesh. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.