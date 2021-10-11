Sara Ali Khan recreates Squid Game scene with Kusha Kapila, watch the fun video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently collaborated together for a fun reel on Netflix series Squid Game.

Both took to their social media handles to share the same video with a caption that read, “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? 😂😂🔫 Her greeting style would be the same 💁🏻‍♀️🙏🏻.”

In the video, both Sara Ali Khan and Kusha Kapila can be seen making a run for their destination as the giant doll from the show makes an appearance. Kusha imitates photographers greeting Sara, and the latter can’t help but greet them back with her signature namaste. The giant doll spots the movement, and Sara is eliminated. This is a light reference to the show where people play children’s games for a significant amount of money, but with high stakes.

Fans of both the celebrities were quick to react to the reel as they flooded the comments section with laughing and heart emojis.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan currently has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in her kitty.