Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Sara Ali Khan recreates her Kerdarnath look, says ‘Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving’

Sara Ali Khan has shared an interesting photo on her social media handles, revisiting her days from her debut film Kedarnath.

Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan made her acting debut with Kedarnath. (Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Actor Sara Ali Khan‘s debut with 2018 film Kedarnath was well received by the audience. She played the role of Mandakini aka Mukki, who falls in love with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s character Mansoor. Besides her acting, Sara was also praised for her vibrant choice of clothes in the film. Sara on Friday uploaded a photo where she is wearing a purple and orange attire.

In the photo, Sara is seen holding a big image of herself, a still from the film, and is wearing the same orange and purple salwar kameez combination. She called it the ‘Kedarnath wardrobe’. The actor captioned the image, “Decided to repeat my Kedarnath wardrobe. Sometimes repeating is the closest to reliving.”

Sara Ali Khan’s post was flooded with comments. One user wrote, “Its just perfect”, while another fan commented, “You nailed both looks.” A fan pointed out, “This scene has a separate fanbase.”

Sara was recently in the news following her outings with cricketer Shubham Gill. A video of Sara and Shubham having dinner went viral.

Sara Ali Khan was earlier linked to Kartik Aaryan. While the duo never spoke about their relationship publicly, multiple reports have suggested that they dated for a brief period after the shooting of their film Love Aaj Kal.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in director Laxman Utrekar’s untitled next movie.

