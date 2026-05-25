‘3 brownies for breakfast:’ Sara Ali Khan recalls her ‘mindless’ food habits as a student

Actress Sara Ali Khan struggled with weight issues before making her Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, Sara reflected on her eating habits during her student days in New York, revealing that she would sometimes consume two medium pizzas and three chocolate chip brownies in a single day.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how her lifestyle and eating habits before entering Bollywood were shaped by budget-friendly food deals during her student days in New York.

“I used to study in New York. There, a large pizza was more expensive than two medium pizzas. Because there used to be a deal: if you buy one medium pizza, you get the second one for 50 percent off. So I didn’t realise that would also mean me becoming 50 percent more. Clearly didn’t do the math properly at the time,” Sara said.

She further revealed that eating three brownies for breakfast had become routine for her, describing her habits as “mindless eating.” The actress added that she paid little attention to portion control or maintaining healthy food habits at the time.

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In 2019, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan had also shared how PCOS pushed her to embark on the weight-loss journey. “We can talk about acceptance and equality, but you will not watch a movie with your lead heroine being 96 kilos. And whichever community gets offended with me, please watch one that’s not Dum Laga Ke Haisha and then talk to me,” Sara said.

Sara Ali Khan on her weight loss journey

In a 2022 interview with SCREEN, Sara Ali Khan spoke about her weight loss journey and said, “I was a fat girl. Sitting on the bed crying, and saying, ‘Mum, what I want to do is become an actor.’ Then, she told me to lose weight. I lost weight in the last year while in the US. I am not a nutritionist, but I know balance is the key. You can’t do one or the other without giving the other up. You can’t be on a diet and not work out or the other way round,” Sa

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Sara also candidly discussed the emotional side of her weight-loss journey on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast in 2023. The actor said, “I wasn’t overweight, I broke the weighing scale. That fat complex is in the brain forever. What happens sometimes is you can go into a downward spiral, when you wake up in the morning, you are 85 kgs, and nothing really fits. You are like, 85 to 96, what difference does it really make, which is the worst way to be, and that’s what started happening to me. I was in college and already fat, so I thought let me just eat all the brownies. I do have problems with weight even now. A few months back, I was overweight and was asked to lose it; that does happen. I have to be extremely mindful of what I eat.”

She added, “It’s important to stay on track with weight for me. Karan Johar was the reason to lose weight. He came home and said I want to offer you a film, but you need to lose weight. I lost more than 45 kgs. I was 96 kgs, and when I shot Sweetheart and Chaka Chak, I was 53-54 kgs. I just ate pizza, burgers, etc. I would inhale triple chocolate chip brownies like popcorn. I was huge, it was unhealthy at every level.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Pati, Patni, Aur Woh Do. She will be next seen in Udat Teer, a biographical drama, slated to release on September 11, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with weight management, dietary habits, and emotional health. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical or nutritional advice; please consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any personal health or wellness concerns.