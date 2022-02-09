Sara Ali Khan proves she’s mother Amrita’s exact image in 7 pics: ‘Thanks for always showing me the mirror’. See photos

Amrita Singh is celebrating her 64th birthday on February 9. While the actor is known for her performances such as Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Mard and 2 States, her personal life has also been under the spotlight. Mother to actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, she was married to Saif Ali Khan before they chose to go their separate ways.

On Wednesday, Sara took to social media to wish her mother and share proof how she is her parent’s mirror image. “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy ❤️👩‍👧‍👦🐣🐥 Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud 🤗 and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter.”

Amrita Singh gained popularity in the 1980s. After making her successful debut with Sunny Deol in the 1983 film Betaab, she gave hits like Sunny (1984), Saaheb (1985), Chameli Ki Shaadi and Naam (both 1986), Khudgarz (1987), and Waaris (1988).

It was after her 1993 film Rang that the actor decided to retire to focus on her family life. Amrita married Saif, who was 12 years younger than her, in January 1991.

Saif and Amrita’s marriage made many headlines back then. In an old interview with a magazine, Amrita revealed that she did not wanted to have kids for quite a few years after their marriage as she wanted Saif to concentrate on his acting instead of worrying about a family.

After 13 years of marriage, Saif and Amrita divorced in 2004.

In an old interview with Hello! Magazine, Amrita opened up about both her kids. Speaking about Sara, she said, “Sara is a very God-loving child and has immense respect for every belief.”

The proud mom added, “Sara is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, Sara puts in a lot of effort every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

About Ibrahim, Amrita said that he is ‘the old soul in their house’. “He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings,” said Amrita.

While Amrita Singh keeps her personal life private, we got to see her close bond with her kids, all thanks to Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram posts.

Sara, in an appearance on The Bombay Journey chat show on Mashable India, admitted that she has been called a ‘control freak’ by her mother. She said that ever since she has become an actor, she has ‘started having more in common’ with her mom. “When I was away at Columbia, I don’t think she really understood me, as well as she understands me now, as somebody trying to make her mark in the Hindi film industry, which is something that she has done,” Sara said.

Speaking about the advice she has given her daughter for her Bollywood debut, Amrita once said she has just told Sara to work hard, give her best shot and always work with her head down and to stay grounded.

Here’s wishing a happy birthday to Amrita Singh!