Sara Ali Khan pens a poem for Vicky Kaushal after bumping into him on a flight: ‘Missed you and your lovely height…’

Trust Sara Ali Khan to pen poems on every occasion. The actor recently bumped into her co-star Vicky Kaushal on a flight. Sharing a sweet picture from the meet-up, Sara also penned a rather sweet couplet for Vicky.

Expressing her delight over meeting Vicky and IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh, Sara posted an Instagram story, writing, “Nice to see you on this flight Missed you and your lovely height @vickykaushal09. While I sit with my seat tight, I wish I could be like @abhishek as it is who is always right Now time for udaan at an uuchi height.”

Sara Ali Khan shared this cute post on her Instagram story. Sara Ali Khan shared this cute post on her Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the lead roles in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film. The two had seemingly bonded during shoot and often posted BTS photos and videos with each other.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has started shooting for Gaslight, which also stars Vikrant Massey. The actor was recently announced as the leading lady of Dharma Productions’ Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. As per the official statement, the film will see Sara essay the role of a “valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter”.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is busy filming Sam Bahadur. The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. Helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, it also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor also has Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.