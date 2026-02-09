Sara Ali Khan pens emotional birthday note on ‘Mommy Jaan’ Amrita Singh’s 68th birthday, calls her biggest blessing

Sara Ali Khan shares an exceptionally close bond with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and often expresses her love and admiration for her in public. On Monday, the actor marked her mother’s 68th birthday with a heartfelt and emotional note on social media, once again giving fans a glimpse into their warm relationship.

Addressing her lovingly as “Mommy Jaan,” Sara poured her heart out, thanking Amrita for her unconditional love, constant support, and guidance through every phase of her life.

Sara Ali Khan’s post for her mom Amrita

Along with the note, Sara shared a series of candid and cheerful pictures from their travels together, calling her mother her greatest blessing, biggest strength, and favourite companion. She also promised to do everything in her power to keep her mother happy. The photos also feature Sara’s brother and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.