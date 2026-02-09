Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Sara Ali Khan pens emotional birthday note on ‘Mommy Jaan’ Amrita Singh’s 68th birthday, calls her biggest blessing
Sara Ali Khan promised to do everything in her power to keep her mother Amrita Singh happy.
Sara Ali Khan shares an exceptionally close bond with her mother, actor Amrita Singh, and often expresses her love and admiration for her in public. On Monday, the actor marked her mother’s 68th birthday with a heartfelt and emotional note on social media, once again giving fans a glimpse into their warm relationship.
Addressing her lovingly as “Mommy Jaan,” Sara poured her heart out, thanking Amrita for her unconditional love, constant support, and guidance through every phase of her life.
Sara Ali Khan’s post for her mom Amrita
Along with the note, Sara shared a series of candid and cheerful pictures from their travels together, calling her mother her greatest blessing, biggest strength, and favourite companion. She also promised to do everything in her power to keep her mother happy. The photos also feature Sara’s brother and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.
In her caption, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan 🧑🧒🧒🧿🪬🐤🐥🐣 I love you the most in the whole wide world. Thank God for you 🤲 you’re our biggest blessing Ma 💕 From the mountains to the deserts and seas (quite literally hehe thank you for being the best travel buddy) I’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy 😃🐾.”
View this post on Instagram
Amrita Singh’s personal life and work
On the personal front, Amrita Singh was married to actor Saif Ali Khan from 1991 to 2004, and the former couple share two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Professionally, Amrita made her acting debut opposite Sunny Deol in the 1983 film Betaab and went on to become one of the most popular actresses of the 1980s and early 1990s. Her notable films include Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam, Khudgarz, Thikana, Waaris, Toofan, Dil Aashna Hai, Aaina, and Rang, among others.
Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming project
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her next theatrical release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi and is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 15. It serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.
To provide relief to Delhi Metro commuters, Bharat Taxi services have been made available at 10 Metro stations across the NCR. These are: New Delhi, Kashmere Gate, Millennium City Centre Gurugram, Botanical Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Vaishali, Hauz Khas, Sikandarpur, Rajiv Chowk and Noida Sector 62.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05