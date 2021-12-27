Sara Ali Khan opens up about Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to Atrangi Re: ‘Made both mom and dad cry’

Actor Sara Ali Khan says her family is feeling proud of her after watching her latest release Atrangi Re. The actor said she made her mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan ‘cry’, which she feels is a ‘weird sense of accomplishment’. She also spoke about her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s reaction to her portrayal of Rinku.

“I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry,” Sara told IndiaToday.in, adding, “It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you.”

She continued, “Even my brother Ibrahim’s reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other – from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that’s my sister, and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy.”

Earlier this week, Sara Ali Khan wrote an emotional post about Atrangi Re. “If I try to write an apt caption for this I’ll be sobbing again and I think last evening saw enough of that. So all I will say is THANK YOU to the whole cast and crew of this film for giving me a lifetime of memories. To the only good thing that happened to me in 2020. THANK YOU,” she wrote along with a video. The video captured Sara’s moments as Rinku and featured anecdotes by her Atrangi Re co-stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Atrangi Re released on December 24. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.