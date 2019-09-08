Sara Ali Khan on working with big directors: I’m the one being chosen

Sara Ali Khan’s debut in films was welcomed by both the audiences and industry insiders, leading her to the opportunity of working with celebrated directors like Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan.

The young actor, who made foray in Bollywood last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and went on to star in Shetty’s Simmba, believes she is fortunate that she is getting a chance to collaborate with big names so early in her career.

She will next be seen in Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, and Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, opposite Varun Dhawan.

“I am thankful Imtiaz sir and David sir chose me for their project. I don’t think I am in the position yet to be deciding as much as I am in the position to kind of get and then decide. People come to me with a project,” Sara told PTI.

The 24-year-old actor said her aim is to establish herself as a versatile performer.

“For me, it is important to have a connection, there needs be a strong reason why you want to do a film. Versatility excites me. The song and dance aspect of commercial films is something I love and at the same time I love performing, feeling the emotions.

“The reasons why I would do a ‘Simmba’ or ‘Coolie No 1’ and ‘Kedarnath’ or Imtiaz Ali’s next film, is different. But either way, I am the one being chosen rather than me choosing it. I am not there yet,” she added.

Sara said working with these established directors has been a great learning experience.

“I have had an outstanding experience of working with both of them. They are so different. At Imtiaz sir’s office we would have readings two-three weeks before we started and with David sir I get the scenes, I am doing in the morning, I don’t have a script. It is such a different experience but it is all fun.

“There is decent amount of preparation, understanding with Imtiaz sir and there is so much energy and spontaneity with David sir. I will be projected differently in both these films.”

Sara is excited about reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor in the remake version of “Coolie No 1” and while she is aware of the pressure, she will not let it cast a shadow on her performance.

“It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take pressure, then we will definitely mess up.

“What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and ‘bindasspan’ with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill,” she added.

The actor, who will be filming an iconic song picturised on Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 original, said she is looking forward to it with a lot of excitement.

“I am going to shoot a song for this film, so I know the pressure. I am not a superb dancer, I am going to shoot remake of Karisma Kapoor’s song. If I think about the nervousness and not the excitement and privilege then I will definitely disappoint everyone. I am not taking too much stress about this at the moment.”

The actor will also be making her stage debut with a performance at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards.

“I am a very nervous and excited performer. But I am very gratified,” she said.

The 20th homecoming edition of IIFA awards will be held here on September 18.