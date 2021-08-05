Sara Ali Khan on parents Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s divorce: ‘It was the best decision to make at the time’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan may have described his divorce with first wife Amrita Singh ‘the worst thing ever’ given the way it impacted his children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, but the young actor herself takes it in her stride and believes it was a good decision for her parents.

Amrita and Saif divorced in 2004 and the news of their divorce was splashed across newspapers but Sara recently said that it “was the best decision to make at the time.”

In an upcoming episode of Voot Original Feet Up With The Stars Season 3, Sara spoke about how living separately gave Saif and Amrita more fulfilling lives. She said, “It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet.”

Sara shared that she lives with her mother, who is also her “best friend” and means everything to her. “I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want,” she added. Sara often shares family photos featuring her father, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and half-siblings Taimur and Jeh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and Sara has often spoken very fondly of her.

Wondering about what made her parents make the decision to separate, Sara said, “I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time.” The Coolie No 1 actor shared that since Saif and Amrita are both happy in their world ‘their kids are happy too’. “All of us are much happier than we would have been for sure. So, everything happens for a reason,” she concluded.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Earlier, in an interview in 2019, Saif had opened up about the divorce and said, “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes. I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine… parents is a strange thing, you can’t really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don’t like to think of them making out, you don’t think of them really joined. So it’s like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also.”