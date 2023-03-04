Sara Ali Khan calls her Love Aaj Kal performance ‘horrible’: ‘I asked Aanand L Rai if he wants to replace me in Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan had a promising debut in the movies with Kedarnath, but soon after that her performances on screen weren’t living up to the expectations that the audience had from her and in a recent chat, Sara admitted that she has made some “mistakes” in the past as she spoke about her performances in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sara said, “As human beings we are put into high pressure situations, we see highs, we see lows, we see fame, we see scrutiny. All of that kind of changes you, it takes a toll on you, it gives you strength, so many different things happen but ultimately the point I’m trying to make is we should be allowed… we should allow ourselves to make mistakes, and I’ve made them in the past.”

Sara elaborated and said that her “performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible, like I was not convincing in Coolie No 1, and I think I’m aware of that. I’m also aware that it is an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba me, my mother, my brother, the audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films. I did come out suddenly and everybody was like ‘Oh my God, Sara!’ and then I have two back to back films and you all were like ‘Really Sara?!’, and being an actor is such a huge part of who I am, but it is not just who I am.” Sara’s performance was trolled as soon as the trailer of the film released online.

Sara recalled that it was just days after the debacle of Love Aaj Kal, that she was supposed to start shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. And at this point, she called the filmmaker and asked him if he wanted to replace her. “I remember calling Anand ji and I asked if he wants to replace me because…nobody knows this, I don’t talk about it much, but Love Aaj Kal released on Feb 14, and I was supposed to start shooting with Aanand ji from Feb 26, so I called him on Feb 16 and I asked him he thinks I can do this, and he said to me, ‘fear and this playing on the backdoor mentality, might be something that Sara does but Rinku doesn’t, and you’re my Rinku and you’re never going to talk to me like that ever again’. And it made me realise that I have to keep moving forward, acknowledging the mistake that I’ve made, learning from the mistakes that I’ve made but also allowing myself to make them,” she said.

The 27-year-old actor said that she “became quite harsh” on herself after her failure. “I think I lost the sense of reality and I started doing things just that I wasn’t fully convinced about. I think there was an element of fakeness to me during that time,” she said.

On the work front, Sara has many films in the pipeline. Her next film Gaslight, will release on March 31. Apart from that, she has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Vicky Kaushal, Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.