Sara Ali Khan on friendship with Janhvi Kapoor: ‘Always a blast with you at home, shoot or remote Indian towns’

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared photos of herself and Janhvi Kapoor. The pictures were clicked during the shoot of Ranveer Singh-hosted game show The Big Picture.

Sara and Janhvi flaunted great camaraderie in the photos. Sara captioned the pictures, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Janhvi also shared the same set of photographs on her Instagram handle with the text, “girls want girls.” Celebs who reacted to the post included designer Manish Malhotra and Sara’s aunt Saba Ali Khan.

Despite being contemporaries, Sara and Janhvi have never shied away from posing for adorable clicks.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, wrapped up Good Luck Jerry recently.