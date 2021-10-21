scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Sara Ali Khan on friendship with Janhvi Kapoor: ‘Always a blast with you at home, shoot or remote Indian towns’

Despite being contemporaries, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have never shied away from posing for adorable clicks that have gone viral on social media in no time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 21, 2021 8:17:28 pm
sara ali khan janhvi kapoor new photosSara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be guests on The Big Picture. (Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared photos of herself and Janhvi Kapoor. The pictures were clicked during the shoot of Ranveer Singh-hosted game show The Big Picture.

Sara and Janhvi flaunted great camaraderie in the photos. Sara captioned the pictures, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Also read |Sara Ali Khan recreates Squid Game scene with Kusha Kapila, watch the fun video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Janhvi also shared the same set of photographs on her Instagram handle with the text, “girls want girls.” Celebs who reacted to the post included designer Manish Malhotra and Sara’s aunt Saba Ali Khan.

Also read |Janhvi Kapoor scolds paparazzi for asking dad Boney Kapoor to remove mask: ‘Galat advice mat dijiye’

Despite being contemporaries, Sara and Janhvi have never shied away from posing for adorable clicks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, wrapped up Good Luck Jerry recently.

