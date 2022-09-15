Sara Ali Khan on conversations she has with grandmother Sharmila Tagore, playing her on screen: ‘I am not as graceful’

Sara Ali Khan comes from a royal lineage as she is the granddaughter of the late Mansoor Ali Khan, the former Indian cricketer captain and the ninth nawab of Pataudi, and we are well aware of her filmy connection as she is the granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. She often shares pictures of herself with her family, and there might be chances of her being cast as her grandmother Sharmila if ever a film on her illustrious career is made. But the young actor believes, she might not be as graceful as the veteran Bollywood star.

Recently, a fan asked Sara about playing Sharmila Tagore in her biopic. Replying to the same during a live show on Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, she said, “She’s so graceful. I don’t know if I’m graceful.”

The Simmba star was also asked about the kind of conversations she has with her grandmother. Sara revealed that Sharmila is well-versed with the current issues and it’s always interesting to talk to her, but they do not discuss the line of work of the veteran star.

Sara shared, “I speak to Badi Amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don’t think I’ve actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She’s so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She’s such a classy lady and she’s had such a life. She has world views and we’ve spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Simmba and followed it up with films like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. However, now she wishes to have a career similar to her contemporary Alia Bhatt.

She said, “This is not a novel answer. Everybody expects it. Everyone on this live show is going to be like ‘oh she’s going to say Alia Bhatt’ but yeah. She did a Karan Johar film and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film simultaneously. Any of you that know what I want even a little bit, know that’s the answer- If you can be Gangu (Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Rani (KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) at the same time, then that’s (she made a face expressing amazement). I saw ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Highway’ in the span of two years and that’s amazing.”

Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal.