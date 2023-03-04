‘It kills me…’: What Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh told her when she was struggling with weight, was ‘hopeless’ about her future

Actor Sara Ali Khan spoke about her weight loss, and how concerned her mother used to be about her health back when her weight was hovering around 90 kgs. Sara revealed that she was motivated to lose weight when Karan Johar offered her a movie, and said that she now hovers around the 5o kg mark. But to this day, she struggles with weight issues.

In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Sara said that she was ‘hopeless’ at the time. “I didn’t think that there would be a better tomorrow, so let me just enjoy the food at least,” she added about her mentality when she was overweight. Her mother, Amrita Singh, was so concerned about her health, she told Sara, “It kills me to see you not care about yourself…”

Sara said about her mother, “She’s the coolest woman ever. She’s the epitome of strength. She is as strong and fierce as she is extremely soft. She lives only for me and Ibrahim. Her purpose in life is for me and Ibrahim to be happy. She doesn’t give a damn about anything. She celebrated Atrangi Re so much, and she never abused me for Love Aaj Kal.”

Speaking about her weight loss, Sara said that being heavy can also have an impact on one’s mental health. When it was suggested to her that her comments might be controversial, she said that every ‘overweight’ person should know that weight doesn’t only impact one’s physical appearance. “I was huge, it was not healthy on any level,” she said. “It was hormonally affecting me, which still happens. Whenever I’m touching that 60 kg mark, you can start seeing that I’m not feeling okay… If you eat rubbish, it’s going to affect your mental health also, because you’re going to look in the mirror, and be like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I think it’s very important for overweight people to hear this… You definitely should keep check of what you’re eating, because it affects more than just your visual appearance. It affects your hormone balance, and that’s extremely important,” she added.

Sara was last seen in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, and will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Gaslight. She also has Laxman Utekar’s new film with Vicky Kaushal, and the period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Homi Adajania’s new film in the pipeline.