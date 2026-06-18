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Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot; fans say ‘Pataudi princess x Superman’
Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill posed together at Royal Ascot, delighting fans who dubbed the unexpected pairing 'Pataudi princess x Superman.'
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill created an unexpected crossover moment that quickly caught the internet’s attention after appearing together at the five-day horse racing festival Royal Ascot in England.
The two actors, who serve as global ambassadors for Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines, posed together for a series of photographs that were shared on social media. The images soon sparked excitement among fans, many of whom were delighted to see the Bollywood actor alongside the former Superman star.
Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill’s Royal Ascot moment
Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses from the event on Instagram and captioned the post, “A royal affair with @longines.” The carousel opened with a photograph of Sara before featuring a series of shots with Henry Cavill.
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Longines also shared photographs of the duo on its social media platforms with the caption, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.”
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What Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill wore
For the occasion, Sara Ali Khan embraced classic British race-day fashion. She wore an ivory-toned tailored ensemble featuring a textured midi silhouette paired with a matching cape-style jacket draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with a white fascinator featuring net detailing, a clutch purse, a wristwatch and pointed-toe stilettos.
Henry Cavill complemented the event’s refined aesthetic in a traditional morning suit. The actor wore a black tailcoat with a light-coloured waistcoat, a crisp white shirt and coordinating tie. Grey striped trousers, polished shoes and a black top hat completed the look.
Netizens react
Fans flooded the comments section as soon as the photographs appeared online.
“Beautiful Pataudi Princess,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Fitting for my Princess.”
Several followers were particularly excited to spot Henry Cavill in Sara Ali Khan’s photos. “Is that…Henry Cavill???” one fan asked, while others quickly confirmed that it was indeed the Hollywood star. Some even mistook him for a lookalike before being corrected by fellow users.
“Looking Royal Indeed,” read one comment, while another fan summed up the crossover by writing, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!”
The reactions continued under Longines’ post as well. “Sara?” wrote one surprised follower. Another commented, “Henry X Sara (fire emojis).” One fan joked, “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” while another observed, “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey in Stardust but he looks better now.”
While Sara Ali Khan represents Longines’ PrimaLuna line, known for its elegance and sophistication, Henry Cavill is associated with the Zulu Time collection.
On the work front
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. She will next star in Udta Teer, a spy comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. Sara is also rumoured to be working on a project with her father, Saif Ali Khan, although no official announcement has been made.
Henry, meanwhile, last played Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 and made a cameo appearance in Black Adam in 2022. The role has since been taken over by David Corenswet in James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman. Cavill was most recently seen in In The Grey and has Enola Holmes 3, Voltron and Highlander lined up for release.
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