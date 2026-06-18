Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot; fans say ‘Pataudi princess x Superman’

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill created an unexpected crossover moment that quickly caught the internet’s attention after appearing together at the five-day horse racing festival Royal Ascot in England.

The two actors, who serve as global ambassadors for Swiss luxury watchmaker Longines, posed together for a series of photographs that were shared on social media. The images soon sparked excitement among fans, many of whom were delighted to see the Bollywood actor alongside the former Superman star.

Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill’s Royal Ascot moment

Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses from the event on Instagram and captioned the post, “A royal affair with @longines.” The carousel opened with a photograph of Sara before featuring a series of shots with Henry Cavill.