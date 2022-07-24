Sara Ali Khan loved Dhanush aka ‘Vishu Babu’ in The Gray Man, check out the actor’s reply

Actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story on Sunday to praise her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush’s performance in his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man.

Sara shared a click of herself and Dhanush at Ritesh Sidhwani‘s party for the Russo Brothers and wrote, “Congratulations on The Gray Man. Loved you in it as usual. Had a blast catching up with my Vishu Babu and thoroughly missed Aanand L Rai.”

Dhanush too reposted the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “Thank You Sara…It was great catching up with you my Rinku.”

(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

(Photo: Dhanush/Instagram) (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan shared screen space in Aanand L Rai’s movie Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar. The film was released in December 2021.

Dhanush-starrer The Gray Man is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick. In the film, Dhanush plays the role of an assassin who engages in a fight with Ryan Gosling.

The Gray Man released on Netflix on July 22 to mixed reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh called the movie ‘just serviceable’. In her review, she wrote, “The Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starrer is only slightly above average, despite its gorgeous locations, massive set pieces and all the cool-looking action. It could have done so much more with a leaner narrative and some editing in the second part.”