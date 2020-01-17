Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan: Imtiaz Ali is a warm and nurturing person

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan film Love Aaj Kal will release on February 14. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan film Love Aaj Kal will release on February 14. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was nervous at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The actor told journalists present at the event that she hopes the film finds its audience. She also expressed her excitement of working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has given cinephiles films like Tamasha, Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar and more.

Sharing her experience of working with Imtiaz, Sara said, “It has been a dream come true to work with Imtiaz sir. He is such a warm, gentle and nurturing person. He knows exactly what he wants, and knows, at least in my case, how to get it from me. I am stammering today because I cannot believe that I have had the opportunity to work with him.”

Also read | Love Aaj Kal trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

She added, “I still remember the day I met him in New Delhi when I was feeling terrible after giving a bad shot, and Imtiaz sir told me that I should feel that way. So, he knows how to tell you how you should feel, and that taught me a lot.”

Love Aaj Kal has Sara Ali Khan playing the role of Zoe, a career-oriented girl. Kartik Aaryan plays her love interest in the film. After watching the trailer, the audience is bound to compare it with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 2009 film of the same name. But Sara feels these comparisons would be futile.

(From left) Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (From left) Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“This is Love Aaj Kal. This is not Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not a sequel. Imtiaz sir had clearly stated what love was then with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan’s character. I am not playing Deepika Padukone’s character. We are portraying new characters, but we are aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and we are okay with that. This film talks about the love of today,” Sara remarked.

Sara Ali Khan won the Best Female Debut trophy at Filmfare and IIFA awards this year for her film Kedarnath. She has been acknowledged for her performance in Simmba as well. But, the 24-year-old actor is still happy being addressed as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan: Love Aaj Kal is a totally new film

“I am still Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. That will never change, and I am proud of the tag. With work, if things change, they do. But I will always be known as Saif Ali Khan’s daughter,” Sara said on being asked if she thinks she has made a space for herself in the industry.

Love Aaj Kal, bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, will hit theaters on February 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd