‘My personal trip to Kedarnath is not about any of you’: Sara Ali Khan’s old remark resurfaces amid new entry rule for non-Hindus

The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced that non-Hindus will be required to submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatan Dharma in order to visit the shrine. The move has drawn particular attention due to references to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who frequently shares posts about her visits to the temple.

Speaking at a press conference, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said, “Those (non-Hindus) who have faith in Sanatan Dharma and provide a written declaration stating, ‘I am a Sanatani; I believe in Hindutva,’ are welcome.”

‘Sara Ali Khan should also submit affidavit’

When asked specifically about Sara Ali Khan, Dwivedi added, “If she affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan and submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan.” He also confirmed that a standardised format for the affidavit has been introduced.