When Sara Ali Khan said she isn’t naughty to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC, Saif called it ‘healthy naughtiness’

For Saif Ali Khan, his elder kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were naughty, but in their own way during childhood. According to Saif, while Sara sported ‘healthy naughtiness’ that’s more on the responsible side, ‘little Ibrahim’ was his reflection — naughty which might leave him embarrassed later.

Saif Ali Khan is seen confessing this in a throwback video from one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 5 dated 2005, where he promoted his film Salaam Namaste along with co-star Preity Zinta.

Two old videos which have gone viral on fan pages show KBC host Amitabh Bachchan interacting with Sara Ali Khan as he also asks her to do ‘adaab’ to him. 10-year-old Sara obliges in the cutest manner leaving Big B in awe.

In the second video, Bachchan shares an instance where Saif was at his mischievous best. Saif confesses that a friend once asked him to carry a saree to India, which he never did. Instead he used that saree as a curtain in Rome.

Bachchan asks Sara if she’s this naughty too, and Sara shyly says no in the video. Sara had accompanied her father to the particular special episode of KBC as an audience member along with her friend, as Saif and Preity played the game.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 13th season, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan even to this day.