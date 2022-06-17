Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aryan share awkward hug at awards event, Ranveer Singh-Anil Kapoor dance on the red carpet. See photos

Bollywood stepped out in all its glory on Thursday for an award night in Mumbai. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khuranna, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Kriti Sannon and Karan Johar, among others, attended the award function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

All eyes were on Sara Ali Khan who wore a beautiful black-and-white gown with a thigh-high slit. While she entered the award function with her Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan, the diva ran into her rumoured ex, Kartik Aaryan, and they posed together for the shutterbugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The two even shared a side hug and the video has surfaced on a paparazzi’s handle on Instagram. The actors’ fans have been calling it one of the most awkward hugs in recent times.

A fan commented on Viral Bhayani’s post featuring Kartik and Sara and called their meeting an ‘awkward moment.’ Another Instagram user wrote, “Wow this is awkward.” Many also commented on how Sara ‘didn’t feel comfortable’ and smiled only for pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ever since the duo worked together Imtiaz Ali’s in Love Aaj Kal (2020), speculation suggested that they were briefly dating. However, both of them have never confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Kartik took away the top award of Super Stylish Actor (Male) at the event, whereas Sara won the Super Stylish Youth Idol (Female) award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video on a paparazzi account, Kartik, who is enjoying the success of his last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was seen with Karan Johar and a bunch of others actors as they posed for a group picture from the evening. Ranveer Singh, who attended the award show without his wife and actor Deepika Padukone, was joined by actor Anil Kapoor on the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The uncle-nephew duo set the red carpet on fire as they danced together on the Nach Punjaban Song from upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor bedazzled in a black evening gown. Television actors Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra were also present at the star-studded evening.