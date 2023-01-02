scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan vacationing together in London? See pictures

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who reportedly broke up after the release of their film Love Aaj Kal, have never officially spoken about being in a relationship.

The pictures that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan shared on Instagram suggest that the two could be vacationing together in London. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were once in a relationship, could be vacationing together– if the pictures they shared on Instagram are to go by. Both Sara and Kartik on New Year’s night shared pictures from the same location and almost around the same time. The Love Aaj Kal co-stars are currently in London.

Sara took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself standing in front of a glass Christmas tree, tagging the location as Claridges hotel. Kartik, too, shared a picture from the same hotel having tea with some. He wrote, “only black tea for me.”

Sara Ali Khan at the Claridge’s in London. Kartik Aaryan shared a picture from Claridge’s, London.

Hours later, Sara posted a collage of pictures from what looked like a fair, with her brother Ibrahim and a friend at night. The pictures featured a Ferris wheel a selfie of the trio and an overview of the beautifully lit up fair.

Around the same time, Kartik shared a blurry picture of Soho from London, where the street was decked up with colourful lights. In another Instagram story, he shared a picture of the Carnaby Celebrate– which is known for its beautiful Christmas installations.

Sara Ali Khan’s night out at a fair in London. Kartik Aaryan posted a hazy picture of Soho from London. The actor shared a picture of the Carnaby Celebrate lit-up beautifully at night.

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan had opened up about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan and mentioned that he has been single for over a year after the two split up. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor’s statement on his relationship status came after filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik dated and eventually broke up.

Both, Sara and Kartik have never officially spoken about being in a relationship. The two apparently started dating when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2020).

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:03 IST
