Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara

Sara Ali Khan was seen walking the ramp at a recent event in Delhi. While the crowd cheered for the Simmba actor, she had two special supporters in the audience, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan. The two looked like they were bonding well as Sara was walking the ramp.

Sara was shooting with Kartik for the past few months for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film. Tentatively titled #AajKal the film’s shoot was wrapped a few weeks ago but seems like the two have formed a friendship that goes beyond film sets. Kartik and Sara have been photographed multiple times together and were recently also spotted together at the airport.

It was Sara who candidly expressed her interest in dating Kartik at her debut appearance on Koffee with Karan. She was there with her father Saif Ali Khan. The duo was soon cast for Imtiaz Ali’s film which is believed to be a sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has been busy shooting for Pati Patni Aur Voh. He also has Dostana 2 in his kitty where he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik will also be sharing screen space with Disha Patani in Annes Bazmee’s next. It has also been widely reported that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will star in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1. The actor made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath.