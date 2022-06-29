Sara Ali Khan films Karan Johar as he tries to get table at a London restaurant in Alia Bhatt’s name. Watch hilarious video

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar, who are in London, were turned away from a restaurant, and they eventually had to eat at a burger chain. Sara, on Wednesday, shot a video that featured the filmmaker and posted it on her Instagram stories.

In the video, KJo is seen asking the restaurant staff if he has a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt. In response, the restaurant staff says, “No booking at the moment, sir.” Karan tries to reconfirm, “No booking in her name for four people?” The person denies it and turns away.

After being denied entry into the restaurant, Karan smiled and looked a little embarrassed. Sara joked with him and said, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re star wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Before going out with Sara, Karan enjoyed his time in London with Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra. Manish had shared a photo featuring himself, Alia and Karan. He captioned the photo, “Taking in the London sun.” Not just Manish, Alia, Karan, and Sara, but other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan are also in London. Manish Malhotra had shared a photo with all.

On the work front, KJo is busy promoting the upcoming season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. On Tuesday, he shared a teaser of the show which will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 7. Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.