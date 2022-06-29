scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Sara Ali Khan films Karan Johar as he tries to get table at a London restaurant in Alia Bhatt’s name. Watch hilarious video

After spending time with Manish Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar went out to eat with Sara Ali Khan in London. The two stars were denied entry into the restaurant.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 2:02:03 pm
karan johar instagram videoKaran Johar was turned away from a London restaurant. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar, who are in London, were turned away from a restaurant, and they eventually had to eat at a burger chain. Sara, on Wednesday, shot a video that featured the filmmaker and posted it on her Instagram stories.

In the video, KJo is seen asking the restaurant staff if he has a table booked in the name of Alia Bhatt. In response, the restaurant staff says, “No booking at the moment, sir.” Karan tries to reconfirm, “No booking in her name for four people?” The person denies it and turns away.

Also read |Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant as she poses with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra in London

After being denied entry into the restaurant, Karan smiled and looked a little embarrassed. Sara joked with him and said, “There’s always a first time Karan. I think he said toodles to us. Bye, bye.” Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re star wrote, “When Karan Johar and me were left reservation-less and hungry, so had some KFC.”

Before going out with Sara, Karan enjoyed his time in London with Alia Bhatt and Manish Malhotra. Manish had shared a photo featuring himself, Alia and Karan. He captioned the photo, “Taking in the London sun.” Not just Manish, Alia, Karan, and Sara, but other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan are also in London. Manish Malhotra had shared a photo with all.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie ‘the most beautiful baby in the world’, says she is healthy now

On the work front, KJo is busy promoting the upcoming season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan. On Tuesday, he shared a teaser of the show which will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 7. Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

august-december bollywood releases
Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Most anticipated movies of 2022 (August-December)
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement