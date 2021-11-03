Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor join Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner

After a vacation in the mountains, young stars and BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have gotten into the festive mood. On Tuesday, the actors joined designer Manish Malhotra for a Diwali dinner. Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi also attended the festive dinner.

Dressed in white, the three star kids looked glamorous at the dinner. While the Simba actor opted for a white cotton salwar-suit, Khushi chose for an off-shoulder top. Janhvi, on the other hand, was dressed in a layered dress. Manish, looking cool in his printed sweatshirt, shared a photo with the pretty ladies. He captioned the photo, “Dinner at home, festive lights and some catching up with the gorgeousssssss girls.”

Sara Ali Khan was quick to repost the photo on her story and thanked the designer for hosting them. She wrote, “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual.”

Manish Malhotra also shared a photo with iconic star Rekha. She too opted for a white saree, with a golden border and matched it up with a statement potli bag. “At home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha,” the designer wrote with the photo.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recently made an appearance on Ranveer Singh-hosted The Big Picture. As fans were impressed seeing their chemistry on the show, Sara gave a glimpse of their strong friendship through her Instagram caption. ”Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns,” she had captioned her photos with Janhvi. The Dhadak star, on her part, shared their photos writing, “girls want girls”.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the film Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is awaiting the release of her film Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Janhvi, meanwhile, has Good Luck Jerry, Takht and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.