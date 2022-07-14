Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor recall near-death experiences at Kedarnath, staying in a 6K per night hotel: ‘My lips turned blue’

Much to the excitement of their fans, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan where they will spill details about their love lives, and stories of their adventures as well as misadventures. In the season’s second episode, Janhvi and Sara also discussed their trip to Kedarnath, and mention how they had a near-death experience.

When Janhvi chose a hike at Bhairavnath over walking a normal path, the duo was faced with a rather dangerous and difficult climb. “We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 degree incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this,” said Sara. While sceptical of climbing the incline, Sara admitted that she was afraid of being called a buzzkill. However, the adventure turned deadly. Sara mentioned how at one point that she was sure they would fall owing to shaky rocks.

With no escape in sight, they were relieved when they saw a fan coming towards them. Much to their dismay, he was of no help, as he only wanted to take a selfie with them. Eventually, Sara’s driver found them after almost 30 minutes of being stuck, and they were rescued with the help of special forces.

The weather added to their woes. Recollecting Sara Ali Khan’s choice of a low-cost no-heater hotel in a bid to save Rs 6000, Janhvi mentioned how this choice nearly froze them. She said, “I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering,” adding that by the time Sara returned to their room after meeting her friends, her lips had turned blue and she was shivering. She even added that apart from the absence of a heater in the freezing -7℃ weather, the bathroom in the hotel was also doubtful, “If I had sat on that pot, it would have shattered,” said Janhvi Kapoor, adding to her bad-hotel stay story.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.