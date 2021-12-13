Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan dance to ‘Brown Munde’ at AP Dhillon’s concert, watch videos

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor continue to leave fans in awe with their off-screen friendship. The two were on Sunday spotted grooving and enjoying themselves at AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. Also joining the girls was Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In several photos and videos that have flooded fan pages, we see Sara and Janhvi letting their hair down on songs like “Brown Munde”. Even Ibrahim was in his elements as the trio enjoyed the musical night. In one of the photos, we saw Janhvi posing with her “Aksa gang” with whom she makes her popular social media videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @janhvikapoorslays___

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara recently completed four years in Bollywood and celebrated it by revisiting her debut film Kedarnath. She also remembered her co-star from the film, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In an Instagram post, Sara wrote, “3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of. #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath.”