scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are enjoying each other’s company in Delhi. See photos

Sara Ali Khan is in Delhi and she shared a glimpse of her day in the capital with her family and Janhvi Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 4, 2021 2:42:39 pm
sara ali khanSara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of her Saturday on Instagram. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Sara Ali Khan is in Delhi, and she is making the most of her time in the capital. The actor on Saturday gave a glimpse of her day in the city. In one of the pictures, she was seen striking a pose with her mother Amrita Singh at the Bangla Sahib gurudwara. Later, Sara went on a lunch date with her crew, who she introduced as her “chakachak family.” “My chakachak family because food is the best celebration,” she wrote as the caption.

In another still, she posed with Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi and Sara have been going on vacations together very frequently in recent times. In the photo, Janhvi seemed to be a little upset as Sara was enjoying kulfi all by herself. Sharing the photo, which was taken at India Gate, Sara wrote, “J bird is J.”

janhvi kapoor with sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor in Delhi. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) sara ali khan with amrita singh Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) sara ali khan Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak-peek of her lunch date with her family. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan on doing Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush: Tried to do some work with these 2 thalaivas

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Recently, she launched ‘Chaka Chak’ song from the film. The actor has been keeping herself busy in promoting the song through various mediums. On Saturday, she treated her fans to a reel in which she performed on ‘Chaka Chak’ with Madhuri Dixit. Earlier this week, she was seen dancing to the track with her friend Ananya Panday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Atrangi Re, directed by Rai, has a story, screenplay and dialogue by Himanshu Sharma. The film is produced by T-Series, Aanand L Rai, Cape Of Good Films and A Colour Yellow Production.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, 10 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement