Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are enjoying each other’s company in Delhi. See photos

Actor Sara Ali Khan is in Delhi, and she is making the most of her time in the capital. The actor on Saturday gave a glimpse of her day in the city. In one of the pictures, she was seen striking a pose with her mother Amrita Singh at the Bangla Sahib gurudwara. Later, Sara went on a lunch date with her crew, who she introduced as her “chakachak family.” “My chakachak family because food is the best celebration,” she wrote as the caption.

In another still, she posed with Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi and Sara have been going on vacations together very frequently in recent times. In the photo, Janhvi seemed to be a little upset as Sara was enjoying kulfi all by herself. Sharing the photo, which was taken at India Gate, Sara wrote, “J bird is J.”

Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor in Delhi. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan with Janhvi Kapoor in Delhi. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak-peek of her lunch date with her family. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak-peek of her lunch date with her family. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Recently, she launched ‘Chaka Chak’ song from the film. The actor has been keeping herself busy in promoting the song through various mediums. On Saturday, she treated her fans to a reel in which she performed on ‘Chaka Chak’ with Madhuri Dixit. Earlier this week, she was seen dancing to the track with her friend Ananya Panday.

Atrangi Re, directed by Rai, has a story, screenplay and dialogue by Himanshu Sharma. The film is produced by T-Series, Aanand L Rai, Cape Of Good Films and A Colour Yellow Production.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24