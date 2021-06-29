Sara Ali Khan is pretty in pink as she returns to work, gives glimpse of her next project. See photo

Sara Ali Khan is back to work. The actor shot for a project with Punit Malhotra and shared a glimpse of her Monday via pictures. In one of the photos, she struck a pose with director Punit Malhotra. The project, which looks like an endorsement shoot, is being produced by Dharma 2.0.

Sara, who has a couple of interesting projects to her credit, wrapped Atrangi Re earlier this year. Atrangi Re marks her first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai and actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. On Monday, Sara also wished Aanand L Rai on his birthday and spoke about how he reminded her of passion. “Thank you for reminding me what passion is and showing me what love is,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Sara thanked Aanand for “unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team” during the shoot of Atrangi Re. She thanked Dhanush for being “helpful and motivating”. She concluded with a small note for Akshay Kumar, in which she mentioned, “Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The film marked her first project with Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan.