scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Sara Ali Khan is ‘happy, peaceful, relaxed’ as she spends time with mom Amrita Singh in London, see pics

As Sara Ali Khan spends time with her mother Amrita Singh in London, her father Saif Ali Khan is also spending time in England with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan- Amrita SinghSara Ali Khan is vacationing in London with her family. (Photos: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life as she’s spending winters in the UK along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. The young actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from the trip where she’s seen sight seeing with Amrita. Sara also shared a video of herself taking a dip in a pool and shared that she’s “happy, peaceful, relaxed” with some alone time.

In one picture that Sara shared, she’s seen posing with Amrita and hair stylist Sanky Evrus. Sara is seen in pink athleisure wear along with a jacket, whereas Amrita opted for casuals paired with a black jacket.

Sara Ali Khan- Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh and Sanky Evrus in London. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sara also shared a collage of pictures of all the English delicacies she has been trying on her holiday.

Sara Ali Khan in London Sara Ali Khan tries English delicacies in London. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sara also shared a video of herself enjoying early winter sunsets in England.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
Sara Ali Khan enjoys early sunsets in London. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

In one video that Sara shared, she is seen enjoying alone time by the pool. She donned a pink bikini for the same and pasted red heart emoticons on the video.

Sara Ali Khan- London Sara Ali Khan takes a dip in the pool. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan)

While Sara is spending time with Amrita in London, her father and actor Saif Ali Khan too is in the UK with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two songs Taimur and Jeh. The family also celebrated Taimur’s sixth birthday yesterday.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. She now has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and an actioner with Tiger Shroff. Sara also has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in the pipeline.

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:03:03 pm
Next Story

Mustard Rock smartwatch review: Big display, but that’s about it 

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close