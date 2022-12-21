Sara Ali Khan is ‘happy, peaceful, relaxed’ as she spends time with mom Amrita Singh in London, see pics

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life as she’s spending winters in the UK along with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. The young actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from the trip where she’s seen sight seeing with Amrita. Sara also shared a video of herself taking a dip in a pool and shared that she’s “happy, peaceful, relaxed” with some alone time.

In one picture that Sara shared, she’s seen posing with Amrita and hair stylist Sanky Evrus. Sara is seen in pink athleisure wear along with a jacket, whereas Amrita opted for casuals paired with a black jacket.

Sara also shared a collage of pictures of all the English delicacies she has been trying on her holiday.

Sara also shared a video of herself enjoying early winter sunsets in England.

In one video that Sara shared, she is seen enjoying alone time by the pool. She donned a pink bikini for the same and pasted red heart emoticons on the video.

While Sara is spending time with Amrita in London, her father and actor Saif Ali Khan too is in the UK with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two songs Taimur and Jeh. The family also celebrated Taimur’s sixth birthday yesterday.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re. She now has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal and an actioner with Tiger Shroff. Sara also has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in the pipeline.