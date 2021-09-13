Sara Ali Khan is a stunning ‘sunset chaser’ in Maldives, see photos

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant @stylebyami,” read Sara’s caption. The actor is on a holiday spree as just before Maldives, she went to the mountains where she vacationed in Ladakh. She hung out with actor Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re earlier this year. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in a special role. Besides this, Sara was supposed to start filming The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal but the film has reportedly been put on hold.