Sara Ali Khan is a stunning ‘sunset chaser’ in Maldives, see photos

Updated: September 13, 2021 8:32:05 pm
Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life while holidaying in Maldives and her latest photos are proof. Sara on Monday shared a series of photos enjoying sunset at a beach. The actor looked gorgeous in a bikini. The photos showed Sara posing, relaxing and soaking the stunning view of the sunset.
“Only from the heart can you touch the sky #sunkissed #sunsetlover #sunsetchaser #peace #love #happiness @stylebyami,” Sara wrote, captioning the pictures. The actor is keeping her fans updated about her time in Maldives as she also posted on Saturday a couple of pictures from the vacation.
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant @stylebyami,” read Sara’s caption. The actor is on a holiday spree as just before Maldives, she went to the mountains where she vacationed in Ladakh. She hung out with actor Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re earlier this year. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, in a special role. Besides this, Sara was supposed to start filming The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal but the film has reportedly been put on hold.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
