Sara Ali Khan makes her Instagram debut

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan has finally made her Instagram debut. On Independence Day, Sara shared her first post, a visual pop-art featuring renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore. She shared the post with a caption that read, “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian.” Interestingly, Sara is related to the Nobel laureate from her father’s side.

Sara is already a hit among the youth, thanks to the numerous photos shared by various fan handles. Earlier, there were reports that Sara would be making her debut on the photo and video sharing app on her birthday, which was on August 12.

On the work front, Sara has quite a few projects lined up. She will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput and in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh.

“She is happy to be a part of this. In fact, Sara wants to be part of an action film. I am happy to know that she wants to do all kind of cinema and doesn’t want to get stuck to a film or genre. She wants to do solo heroine film, ensemble film, hardcore commercial film, love story, comedy, women-oriented subject… She wants to experience everything. She comes from that schooling and I like that in her,” Simmba director Rohit Shetty had earlier said about Sara.

