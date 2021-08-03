Sara Ali Khan injures her nose, shares a ‘Knock Knock’ joke

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently injured her nose and shared the same with her followers via her Instagram handle. Sara uploaded a video on the app with the caption, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy 🙏🏻 Naak kaat di maine 🤥🤧😤”

In the video, Sara opens with a ‘Knock Knock’ joke and slowly reveals her bloody nose as she concludes with “Knock out!”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. In the film, she will share screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. As she wrapped the film in March, she shared a note for the film’s team on Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team.”

She added a special bit for Dhanush and wrote, “@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey 🤝 and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots.”

For Akshay Kumar, she wrote, “And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set 😃🤗 and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir.”

Sara Ali Khan was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1.