Sara Ali Khan jokes that ‘it’s not normal’ how identical she and brother Ibrahim look to parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Actor Sara Ali Khan has said that while she and her brother Ibrahim look exactly like their mother and father, respectively, their personalities have been swapped. Ibrahim, Sara said in a new interview, is ‘calm and composed’ like their mom, and she’s like their father.

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids — Taimur and Jehangir.

Speaking to ETimes, Sara said that her and Ibrahim’s resemblance to their parents — he looks like Saif and she looks like Amrita — ‘is not normal’. She said that they are ‘identical’. She went on to add how she and her brother look the way their parents looked back in the day.

Sara said that while Ibrahim is ‘calm and composed’ like their mother, he looks like Saif. “I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad.,” she added explaining how their personalities have been swapped. Sara had highlighted how similar she and her mother look in a recent birthday post for her earlier this year. “Thanks for showing me the mirror,” a part of her caption read.

Sara made her acting debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has since appeared in films such as Simmba, Coolie No 1, Love Aaj Kal, and most recently, Atrangi Re. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in director Laxman Utekar’s new film. Ibrahim, meanwhile, is poised to enter the film industry as well. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on the upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.