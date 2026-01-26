Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim unfollow Orry as he attacks her career; here’s what led to feud between former best friends

Orry and Sara Ali Khan were close friends but had a face-off recently with the influencer taking regular digs at the actor. Social media has called him out as 'pathetic' for his posts.

Sara Ali Khan and Orry's feud gets worse as he takes a viral dig at herSara Ali Khan has unfollowed Orry on Instagram after his dig at her. (Credit: Instagram/Orry, Sara Ali Khan)

Once considered close friends, Sara Ali Khan and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, now seem to be at loggerheads. Their fallout created a buzz on social media after Orry shared a reel taking a dig at Sara, leading her and Ibrahim Ali Khan to unfollow him on Instagram. Orry has now made another jibe at the actress, further fuelling speculation about the tension between them.

Orry’s social media dig at Sara Ali Khan

On Monday, Orry hopped on the trend of recreating another creator Amulya Rattan’s viral ‘civic sense’ video. In the original, Amulya called out a man for walking behind her while she was recording, highlighting his lack of “civic sense.” In his version, Orry donned a blue mesh top with a printed dotted outline of a bra and added his own twist to the video. But it wasn’t the outfit or the video itself that got people talking, it was the comment section.

 

One social media user asked, “Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?” Orry responded, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits”. The response quickly gained attention, with many netizens criticising Orry’s dig at the actress.

More shade at Sara Ali Khan from Orry.
byu/thetrollslayer1508 inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

What sparked the rift between Sara and Orry

Rumours of a rift between the two began circulating when Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, listing Sara, Amrita, and Palak as examples, without mentioning their surnames. For context, Amrita Singh is Sara’s mother, and Palak Tiwary is reportedly dating Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Following the reel, Sara and Ibrahim unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

 

When Orry spoke about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan

In 2023, during a Reddit AMA session, Orry gave a detailed response when asked about his “equation with Sara.” He said, “Let me tell you something about Sara Ali Khan, we were best friends in college 🤢ew🤮I know right? And then suddenly we drifted apart overnight after we graduated… but suddenly came back together during lockdown where we were attached by the hip and people would say ‘inseparable’… shortly after I moved to the UK to farm (yes that’s true) and she stayed in India to pursue her career in acting… and I guess when I came back we were both different people with different motivations and ambitions, on different wavelengths but 100% still dear old friends. There has never been a phone call that she has not picked up of mine and vice versa.”

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'

When asked if Sara is truly serious about acting or just doing it to “please her mom,” Orry replied, “I can with whole confidence say, that girl eats, breaths and drinks acting as a career. It is the only thing she is passionate about and it’s on her mind 24×7. She is a full time actor, on screen and off and you have to reward her for that, and just like her mom, she is a strong independent woman, does not do anything to please anyone.”

During the AMA, Orry also shared his thoughts on Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, describing him as, “very handsome, and if u can get past that… then very annoying also… but he’s so handsome u won’t even r realise.”

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, starring opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. She will next appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

