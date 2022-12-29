scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan relish the Christmas lights in London, fans react: ‘Arey ye to Saif Ali Khan hai’

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are currently vacationing in London with their friends and family.

sara ali khan, ibrahim ali khanSara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are currently in London. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in London, took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends. Sara, who was decked up in an all pink ensemble, sat beside Ibrahim and the duo struck a beautiful pose. 

Sara enjoyed her day out at the ‘Winter Wonderland’ and she wrote in the caption, “As Merry as a Cherry 🍒💕In Wonderland finding our fairy 🧚🏼‍♀️JK she’s gone to Waitrose 😜👩‍👧‍👦.” Fans were shocked looking at Ibrahim’s resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan. One of the fans wrote, “Array ye to Saif Ali khan hi hai.” Another fan said, “He looks like Saif Ali Khan more than Saif Ali Khan.”

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, Sara had shared pictures and videos from her Christmas celebrations in London. The actor shared her shopping video and wrote in the caption, “Merry merry Christmas everyone ❤️🎄💚I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. 🙅🏻‍♀️ But all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So..#gratitude 🙏🏻☘️Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude.”

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara jetted off to London a few days ago and the actor has been regularly updating her fans via social media. She also shared pictures with her mother Amrita Singh. 

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. 

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 08:54 IST
