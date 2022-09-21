Sara Ali Khan’s heartfelt birthday wishes for Kareena Kapoor: ‘Hope you get lots of happiness and cake’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has always been on good terms with step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan and it shows in her birthday wish for the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. Sara shared a photo featuring her with Kareena, Jeh Ali Khan and father Saif Ali Khan, and wrote, “Happy birthday @Kareenakapoorkhan. Wishing you all the love, luck, laughter and happiness and cake today! Hope you have the best year ahead!”

Actor Sara Ali Khan wished actor Kareena Kapoor with this picture. (Photo: Instagram/saaraalikhan95) Actor Sara Ali Khan wished actor Kareena Kapoor with this picture. (Photo: Instagram/saaraalikhan95)

Kareena, mother to Taimur and Jeh, is often spotted with Sara and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On her special day, the actor was showered with wishes from her close friends such as Amrita Arora, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and aunt Neetu Kapoor among others.

Kareena was last seen in actor Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She played the female lead in the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The actor will soon be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Sahni and Vijay Varma. The actor is also a part of director Hansal Mehta’s next film, which marks her debut as producer. She recently started prepping for the film and had uploaded an Instagram story announcing the same. Kareena had posted a photo of a spiral notebook where the words ‘The’ and ‘Murder’ were vaguely visible.

Sara was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actor recently had a online chat with her fans, where she was asked, if she would like to play her grandmother Sharmila Tagore in the latter’s biopic. To this, Sara replied, “She’s so graceful. I don’t know if I’m graceful.”