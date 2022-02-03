Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for ‘bad’ shayaris, her reply will leave you in splits: ‘I drive positive people like you mad’

Sara Ali Khan on Thursday hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and a user asked the actor – “Why are your shayris so bad”. Sara soon gave it back to the troll.

Sara, who received praise for her recent release Atrangi Re, took time off from the shoot of her current project, and did an AMA session. When asked about her shayaris, Sara wrote, “So I drive positive people like you mad. And because rude judgments don’t make me sad. And I am who I am inspite efforts of mom and dad. As it’s a result of all the laughter and fun I had. And not to mention after that I feel glad. I hope you don’t actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad…”

Sara Ali Khan shared this note in her Instagram stories, as a reply to the troll.

Sara Ali Khan is known for captioning her photos with unique shayaris. She often teases her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in her videos, leaving fans in splits.

On the work front, Sara recently wrapped up her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal. She shared the first look of their characters from the movie directed by Laxman Utekar.