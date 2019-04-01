Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Sara Ali Khan, Esha Deol and Ayan Mukerji?

From Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover to Ayan Mukerji's throwback photo, scroll to see all the photos shared by our celebrities on social media.

Sara Ali Khan turned cover girl for Vogue India. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram, Esha Deol/Instagram, Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal and Ayan Mukerji among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all.

Sara Ali Khan
(Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan turned cover girl for Vogue India magazine’s April edition.

Sushant Singh Rajput
(Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Sharing the click, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “Aalloo parathas and Gobi parathas and white makhan in Chandigarh. ps. Lassi 🥛 2… Epic😈🔥 #mondaymotivation.”

Sonam Kapoor
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture too.

Esha Deol
(Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha Deol shared a few clicks on her Instagram account and the caption read, “#preciousmoments “Radhya’s first #danceperformance on stage … with her mommy”.”

Sanjay Kapoor
(Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram)

Sanjay Kapoor shared this picture with the caption, “#twinning #sisters ❤️❤️ @khushi05k @shanayakapoor02.”

Sharing the picture, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “The tall and short of it ! 💚 #mumbainights @haseenajethmalani @priyaaswani7 @elizabethhurley1.”

Amitabh Bachchan
(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

“This immeasurable love EVERY Sunday since 1982 .. that’s 37 years, without a break , is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..💕🙏🙏,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote sharing the photo.

Malaika Arora
(Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora posted #malaikasmondaymotivation clicks.

Vicky Kaushal
(Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Sharing this photo, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “#Uri emerges 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever! Thank You for all the love and congratulations Team! 😊.”

Madhuri Dixit
(Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

“Being happy doesn’t mean that everything is perfect. It means that you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections,” Madhuri Dixit wrote sharing the picture.

Ayan Mukerji
(Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji shared a picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “SRK (1) ❣️💥 Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences – Swades and KANK – which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan.”

