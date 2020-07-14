scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan’s driver tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Sara Ali Khan, her family and other staff members have tested negative for coronavirus.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2020 4:53:14 am
Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan’s driver has been moved to a quarantine centre. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan’s driver has tested positive for coronavirus. However, the actor, her family and other staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sara took to Instagram to share the news.

She wrote, “I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions.”

The actor added, “A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay Safe everyone!”

 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No. 1, also starring Varun Dhawan.

