Sara Ali Khan donates to Sonu Sood Foundation for Covid-19 relief, actor calls her a ‘hero’

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently contributed to the foundation of actor Sonu Sood for the relief of Covid-19 patients who are struggling amid the second wave. Sonu Sood, who has been promptly helping people with medical emergencies during the second wave of coronavirus, took to Twitter to thank the Love Aaj Kal actor.

“Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the@soodfoundation! Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero,” he wrote.

Sara Ali Khan has been amplifying SOS calls from her followers on Instagram and often tags Sood and his foundation to get help.

Apart from Sonu and Sara, many other celebrities have been raising funds and medical supplies for Covid-19 relief work. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raised over Rs 3 crore for their fundraiser in a single day. Priyanka Chopra also has been raising funds to help people. On Saturday, Raveen Tandon also sent a batch of oxygen cylinders to the national capital.

On Saturday, a record 4,187 deaths were reported in the country with over 4 lakh positive cases.