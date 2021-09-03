Sara Ali Khan ditches VIP entrance at airport, fans call her ‘very well brought up girl’. Watch video

A video of Sara Ali Khan has gone viral. The Coolie No. 1 actor, masked and casually attired, can be seen queueing up at the Mumbai airport.

Photographers, one of whom was presumably recording the video, ask her to pose and she obliges. A person who did not know who she is asks her name. And she politely answers and bursts into laughter.

The account claimed that Sara avoided the VIP entrance and instead went through the regular entrance. Fans cannot help but praise the actor.

“She is so humble. Very well brought up girl. God bless her,” wrote one.

“So nice to see Amrita mam pushing her own luggage and that she inherits to her children’s also,” another fan commented.

Sara is known for her candour and fun-loving attitude. She is likely back from an amazing vacation in Ladakh. She shared pictures of the breathtaking locations on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No. 1, the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 comedy film of the same name.

Her next project is Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re. Talking about working with the filmmaker, Sara said, “Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me.”