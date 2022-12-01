Sara Ali Khan describes herself as a ‘night owl’ who is ready for ‘fun’ and ‘always hungry’, watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan’s fans are often drawn to her original and creative Instagram posts and captions. Sara makes an effort when it comes to her pictures, videos and captions. In a recent video, the actor has used different words to describe her personality.

The few words Sara used were night owl, sometimes confused, determined, always always hungry, always ready for some fun, energetic, always chilling. The actor wrote in the caption of the video, “When people ask me to describe myself.” Sara also shared accurate pictures to describe each of her mood and compiled them into a video.

Fans loved the compilation and took their excitement to the comments section of the post. One of the fans wrote, “The REEL QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM.” Another fan commented, “And always always always always always so genuine.”

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan shared a beautiful picture from her vacation where she posed on a bicycle near the ocean. She wrote in the caption, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Varun Dhawan announced the film and Sara wrote in the caption, “Enough said @varundvn 🤗🤗 Dropping my look from the film soon, stay tuned darshako! ⏰#AeWatanOnPrime, coming soon…only on @primevideoin.” She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.