Sara Ali Khan declares mother Amrita Singh her best friend in new video. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Saturday uploaded an ad where she can be seen sharing screen space with her mother, actor Amrita Singh. The advertisement has Sara declaring Amrita her best friend as they browse through a jewelry store.

Sara uploaded the advertisement on her social media and captioned it as, “My mommy is the best So she deserves a cut above the rest. So just go to @tbz.theoriginal for any occasion or fest Go see their festive offers- I’m sure they’ll pass the test.”

One of the fans commented, “Amrita ma’am you are the best.” Another fan wrote, “I absolutely have loved Amrita since Betaab and still do. And you’re just as adorable ❤️”

On the film front, Sara was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Vicky Kaushal.

The young actor’s personal life is generating a lot of buzz at the moment. It is being speculated that Sara might be dating cricketer Shubham Gill and a few videos being shared on social media suggest the same.