Sara Ali Khan dances on mother Amrita Singh’s song from Betaab: ‘Meri mummy ye dekhne vaali hai’

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re. She recently was seen on the set of the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. On the show, she danced on her mother Amrita Singh’s popular song “Jab Hum Jawan Honge” from the 1983 film Betaab.

In a promo shared by ZEE TV, Sara is seen dancing with Aditya Narayan on the popular song which is being sung by contestant Rajshri Bag. By the end of the promo, she says, “Meri mummy ye dekhne vaali hai… (My mom is going to watch this).”

Sara was accompanied by Atrangi Re’s director Aanand L Rai on the show. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Speaking about collaborating with the filmmaker, Sara told indianexpress.com, “Aanand ji is known for telling great stories with very strong women, and I really hope that this can follow the same trend. I hope that we have been able to do together what he has so successfully done many times without me.”

She also shared her experience of working with Akshay and Dhanush. “There was a running joke on set where I used to call Dhanush ‘thalaiva’ and I used to call Akshay sir ‘thalaiva of the north’. It was just between these two thalaivas that I have tried to do some work and I hope all of our combined effort is appreciated,” she said.

Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.