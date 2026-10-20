Sara Ali Khan cries while offering prayers at Golden Temple ahead of Udta Teer release. Watch

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Dussehra, seeking blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming film Udta Teer. Pictures of the actors offering prayers at Darbar Sahib have surfaced online, while a video showing Sara appearing emotional at the shrine has caught the attention of social media users.

In the clip, Sara appears emotional and is seen crying while holding a sacred cloth at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), as Ayushmann stands beside her with folded hands in prayer.

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Sara Ali Khan also shared a photograph from the visit on social media, posing alongside Ayushmann Khurrana at the holy shrine. Both actors were dressed in white, with Sara covering her head with a dupatta as they stood with folded hands.

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Wishing her followers on the occasion of Dussehra, Sara captioned the picture, “Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter.”

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All about Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Golden Temple visit comes ahead of the release of Udta Teer, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23. The film was initially slated for release on October 9 but was postponed to give the film a cleaner release window.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and features an ensemble cast led by Ayushmann and Sara. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

In Udta Teer, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory, setting the stage for a comedy that combines humour with patriotism.

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Speaking to ANI earlier, the actor described the film as a departure from conventional storytelling. “It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he said.

Opening up about his character, Ayushmann added, “In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family.”

Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The project marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It also brings Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan together again after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.